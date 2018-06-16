Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (AQUA) Holdings Boosted by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) by 58.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,752,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010,752 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 2.43% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $58,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Blackhill Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Suffolk Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Investors Lp Aea sold 10,953,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $233,205,252.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Benedict J. Stas sold 99,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $2,128,850.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,531,357 shares of company stock valued at $245,502,591.

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies opened at $20.63 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $25.36.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $333.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment provides capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.