Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires 70,317 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NX)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 145.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,647 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 70,317 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Quanex Building Products worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,120,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,821,000 after purchasing an additional 324,661 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,948,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,303,000 after purchasing an additional 23,570 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,335,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,203,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,167,000 after purchasing an additional 285,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 879,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,309,000 after purchasing an additional 120,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Quanex Building Products traded down $0.05, hitting $18.95, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 304,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,324. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $24.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.16 million, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 4th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NX. Sidoti lowered shares of Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Quanex Building Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Quanex Building Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers; extruded vinyl profiles; window and door screens; cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry; and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as solar panel sealants, trim moldings, vinyl decking and fencing products, water retention barriers, and conservatory roof components.

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.