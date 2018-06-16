Citadel Advisors LLC Has $28.99 Million Stake in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (THG)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 133,055 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.58% of Hanover Insurance Group worth $28,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in THG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. 86.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

In other news, insider Mark Leo Berthiaume sold 1,924 shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.35, for a total transaction of $225,781.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,295.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,233 shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total transaction of $1,760,782.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,492,320.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hanover Insurance Group opened at $120.39 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $123.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.14. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.57%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th.

Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Chaucer, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial coverages, such as inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property, as well as monoline general liability, umbrella, healthcare, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.