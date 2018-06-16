Citi Trends (CTRN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $211.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.70 million. Citi Trends had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Citi Trends’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Citi Trends updated its FY19 guidance to $1.55-1.70 EPS.

Shares of Citi Trends traded down $0.18, reaching $27.82, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 245,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,582. Citi Trends has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Citi Trends’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTRN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 24th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Citi Trends from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th.

In other news, Director Jonathan Duskin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $359,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ivy D. Council sold 4,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $127,630.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 80,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487,018.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,908 shares of company stock worth $571,975 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 16th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as an off-price retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel comprising fashion sportswear for men, women, and children, as well as offerings for newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and decorative home products, functional home products, beauty products, books, toys, and electronic accessories.

