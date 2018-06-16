Norinchukin Bank The Has $10.72 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,901 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $10,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its holdings in Citigroup by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 9,901,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997,928 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,204,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,598 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Citigroup by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,730,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,362 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 16,017.7% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,414,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,232 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $93,899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Citigroup news, CFO John C. Gerspach sold 12,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $937,571.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. UBS Group upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Citigroup from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. HSBC raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Vining Sparks raised shares of Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.37.

C stock opened at $66.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $63.16 and a 12 month high of $80.70.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.89 billion. Citigroup had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 24.02%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

