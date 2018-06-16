Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) PT Lowered to $44.00 at Citigroup

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 29th. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.94% from the company’s current price.

HA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.91.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Hawaiian stock opened at $37.95 on Tuesday. Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $48.90. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.30. Hawaiian had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $665.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Hawaiian will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 47.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,054,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,496,000 after acquiring an additional 660,512 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Hawaiian by 4.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 99,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Hawaiian by 63.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 91,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 35,317 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian during the first quarter worth about $3,467,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hawaiian by 100.0% during the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.