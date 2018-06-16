Fortis Inc (FTS) Stake Increased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,391 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $6,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 368.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 61,232 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 197.6% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 69,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 46,246 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,583,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,561,000 after acquiring an additional 410,185 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,581,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 148,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 37,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTS stock opened at $31.46 on Friday. Fortis Inc has a one year low of $30.88 and a one year high of $38.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. analysts forecast that Fortis Inc will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Fortis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 422,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 96,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 2,834 megawatts (MW), including 64 MW of solar capacity.

