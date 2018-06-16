Citigroup Lowers Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Price Target to GBX 75

Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from GBX 80 ($1.07) to GBX 75 ($1.00) in a report issued on Monday, May 21st. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 123 ($1.64) price target on shares of Foxtons Group in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Foxtons Group from GBX 69 ($0.92) to GBX 56 ($0.75) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.80) price target on shares of Foxtons Group in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Foxtons Group from GBX 66 ($0.88) to GBX 52 ($0.69) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 72.29 ($0.96).

Foxtons Group traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.04), hitting GBX 65.70 ($0.87), during mid-day trading on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 561,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,460. Foxtons Group has a 52 week low of GBX 63.50 ($0.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 115.13 ($1.53).

In other news, insider Nic Budden sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.07), for a total value of £800,000 ($1,065,104.51).

Foxtons Group Company Profile

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides residential property sales and lettings services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Sales, Lettings, and Mortgage Broking. The company is involved in short letting and corporate letting; and the provision of property management services.

