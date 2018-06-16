Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 240 by Citigroup

Citigroup set a CHF 240 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a research note published on Tuesday, May 22nd. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ROG. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 236 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. DZ Bank set a CHF 270 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 300 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 290 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 300 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 249.90.

Shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine traded down CHF 1.20, reaching CHF 219.60, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. 3,740,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,090,000. Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 1 year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1 year high of CHF 273.

