Citigroup Trims HSBC (HSBA) Target Price to GBX 800

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from GBX 810 ($10.78) to GBX 800 ($10.65) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.59) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital decreased their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 721 ($9.60) to GBX 625 ($8.32) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 790 ($10.52) price objective on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.85) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 850 ($11.32) to GBX 900 ($11.98) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 769.06 ($10.24).

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBA stock opened at GBX 722.80 ($9.62) on Tuesday. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 618 ($8.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 798.60 ($10.63).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th.

In other news, insider Marc Moses purchased 17,176 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 733 ($9.76) per share, with a total value of £125,900.08 ($167,620.93). Also, insider Iain Mackay sold 3,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 696 ($9.27), for a total transaction of £24,144.24 ($32,145.17).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.