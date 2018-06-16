Merlin Entertainments (MERL) PT Lowered to GBX 500 at Citigroup

Merlin Entertainments (LON:MERL) had its target price cut by analysts at Citigroup from GBX 565 ($7.52) to GBX 500 ($6.66) in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 6th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MERL. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.39) price target on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 454 ($6.04) price objective on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.99) price objective on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.79) price objective on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merlin Entertainments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 444.50 ($5.92).

Shares of Merlin Entertainments opened at GBX 379.50 ($5.05) on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Merlin Entertainments has a 52-week low of GBX 317.10 ($4.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 537.50 ($7.16).

About Merlin Entertainments

Merlin Entertainments plc operates visitor attraction places worldwide. The company operates midway attractions under the Madame Tussauds, The Eye Brand, SEA LIFE, The Dungeons, LEGOLAND Discovery Centre, Seal Sanctuaries, Blackpool Tower, WILD LIFE, Australian Treetop Adventures, Hotham Alpine Resort, Falls Creek, Shreks Adventure London, and Little BIG City brands.

