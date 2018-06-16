Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Stock Price

News stories about Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Citius Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 44.2657084146445 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals traded up $0.02, reaching $2.69, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 2,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,495. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $6.45.

Get Citius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido product, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.