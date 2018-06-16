Morgan Stanley Increases Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target to $53.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Thursday, May 31st. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CFG. Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised Citizens Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised Citizens Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.82.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of Citizens Financial Group opened at $41.70 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $31.51 and a 1 year high of $48.23.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 26.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Randall J. Black sold 792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $32,860.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,364.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 42,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 24,508 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,590,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,780,000 after acquiring an additional 266,714 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 96,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 1,854,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,844,000 after acquiring an additional 84,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.