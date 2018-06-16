Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $39.02 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,600 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF worth $39,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 495,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 490,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,605,000 after buying an additional 233,851 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 403,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,526,000 after buying an additional 47,068 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,541,000 after buying an additional 30,409 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 274,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,885,000 after buying an additional 120,448 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $361.99 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF has a one year low of $307.28 and a one year high of $366.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.0098 per share. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 15th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

