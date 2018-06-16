Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 1,790 Shares of Accenture Plc (ACN)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Well Done LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Pivotal Research set a $180.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.37.

Shares of ACN opened at $163.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $119.10 and a 1-year high of $165.58.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. Accenture had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.10, for a total value of $312,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,735,902.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $246,974.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,078,717.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,828 shares of company stock valued at $8,145,630. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

