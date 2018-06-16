Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Reduces Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,172 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI owned about 0.06% of Church & Dwight worth $7,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,423,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,457,000 after acquiring an additional 293,353 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,071,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,261,000 after acquiring an additional 602,128 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,944,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,468,000 after acquiring an additional 61,161 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,364,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,087,000 after acquiring an additional 119,421 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,132,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,394,000 after buying an additional 218,040 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Deutsche Bank cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Barclays set a $47.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Macquarie raised Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 13,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $653,467.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Judy A. Zagorski purchased 600 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.49 per share, with a total value of $28,494.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,494. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHD opened at $50.26 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.21 and a fifty-two week high of $54.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.94 million. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 14th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.85%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

