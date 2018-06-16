S&P Global Inc (SPGI) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,614,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,556,522,000 after purchasing an additional 536,165 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,345,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,313,000 after purchasing an additional 205,254 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,722,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,416,000 after purchasing an additional 703,369 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,163,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $705,291,000 after purchasing an additional 120,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its position in S&P Global by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 3,827,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $648,359,000 after buying an additional 57,846 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.93, for a total transaction of $381,256.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at $2,871,042.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.75, for a total value of $791,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,190 shares in the company, valued at $33,852,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,444 shares of company stock worth $1,278,174. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPGI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. S&P Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.00.

S&P Global opened at $208.68 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.62. The firm has a market cap of $52.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.37. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $144.68 and a 1 year high of $208.98.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 267.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

