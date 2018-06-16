Citizens Financial Services (CZFS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 29th.

According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “

Get Citizens Financial Services alerts:

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Shares of OTCBB:CZFS opened at $62.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $217.08 million, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.12. Citizens Financial Services has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $65.00.

Citizens Financial Services Company Profile

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Financial Services (CZFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.