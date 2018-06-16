New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 457,664 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,666 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.34% of Citrix Systems worth $42,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTXS. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 346.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 197.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,090 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $1,293,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,597,216.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy A. Minahan sold 11,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,227,824.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,288,789.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,035 shares of company stock valued at $5,050,793. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.44.

Citrix Systems opened at $106.94 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.28. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.33 and a twelve month high of $109.43.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The cloud computing company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 49.52% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $697.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.

