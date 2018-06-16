City Of London Investment Grou Acquires 175,200 Shares of Acasta Enterprises Inc (TSE:AEF) Stock

Acasta Enterprises Inc (TSE:AEF) major shareholder City Of London Investment Grou acquired 175,200 shares of Acasta Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,503,216.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

City Of London Investment Grou also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Acasta Enterprises alerts:

On Tuesday, May 29th, City Of London Investment Grou acquired 260,100 shares of Acasta Enterprises stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,208,249.00.

On Wednesday, May 23rd, City Of London Investment Grou acquired 25,600 shares of Acasta Enterprises stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$221,696.00.

On Thursday, May 17th, City Of London Investment Grou acquired 94,496 shares of Acasta Enterprises stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$827,784.96.

On Tuesday, May 15th, City Of London Investment Grou acquired 62,101 shares of Acasta Enterprises stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$546,488.80.

On Wednesday, May 9th, City Of London Investment Grou sold 37,100 shares of Acasta Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total value of C$326,480.00.

On Monday, May 7th, City Of London Investment Grou sold 301 shares of Acasta Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.84, for a total value of C$2,660.84.

On Wednesday, May 2nd, City Of London Investment Grou sold 65,100 shares of Acasta Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.98, for a total value of C$584,598.00.

Shares of Acasta Enterprises remained flat at $C$1.60 during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Acasta Enterprises Inc has a 1 year low of C$1.52 and a 1 year high of C$7.85.

About Acasta Enterprises

Acasta Enterprises Inc is a private equity firm specializing in buyouts. It prefer to invest in founder-led businesses, carve-outs of non-core assets, industry consolidation, and growth-oriented businesses. The firm prefers to invest in private label consumer staples and aviation finance and asset management companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Acasta Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasta Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.