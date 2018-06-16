City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Has $5.66 Million Stake in Singapore Fund, Inc. (SGF)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Singapore Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SGF) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 427,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,397 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned about 5.76% of Singapore Fund worth $5,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGF. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in Singapore Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $697,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Singapore Fund by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 19,928 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLC boosted its position in Singapore Fund by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLC now owns 396,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Singapore Fund by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 100,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,840 shares during the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Singapore Fund opened at $13.59 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Singapore Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $13.89.

About Singapore Fund

There is no company description available for Aberdeen Singapore Fund, Inc.

