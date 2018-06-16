iShares MSCI Taiwan Index (EWT) Holdings Raised by City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan Index (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 170.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,575 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Taiwan Index makes up about 0.5% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of iShares MSCI Taiwan Index worth $7,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan Index by 679,959.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,611,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,504 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan Index during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,451,000. TT International raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan Index by 97.5% during the first quarter. TT International now owns 1,297,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,733,000 after buying an additional 640,324 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan Index by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,090,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,151,000 after buying an additional 441,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan Index during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,139,000.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan Index alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWT opened at $36.76 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan Index has a 52 week low of $34.48 and a 52 week high of $39.35.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan Index

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.