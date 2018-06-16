Korea Fund, Inc. (The) common stock (NYSE:KF) Stake Decreased by City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Korea Fund, Inc. (The) common stock (NYSE:KF) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,062,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,183 shares during the quarter. Korea Fund, Inc. (The) common stock makes up approximately 5.8% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned about 35.80% of Korea Fund, Inc. (The) common stock worth $84,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Doliver Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Korea Fund, Inc. (The) common stock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korea Fund, Inc. (The) common stock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Korea Fund, Inc. (The) common stock by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares during the period. 50.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KF opened at $39.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $235.53 million, a PE ratio of 314.61 and a beta of 0.73. Korea Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.03 and a fifty-two week high of $44.64.

In related news, major shareholder City Of London Investment Grou sold 11,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $469,401.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 18,393 shares of company stock valued at $746,775 and have sold 47,872 shares valued at $1,976,751. Corporate insiders own 59.52% of the company’s stock.

Korea Fund, Inc. (The) common stock Profile

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment in securities, principally equity securities of Korean companies. The Fund enters into contracts that contain a range of representations that provide general indemnifications.

