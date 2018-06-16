Civista Bancshares (CIVB) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, June 8th.

CIVB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a buy rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Civista Bancshares from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Sandler O’Neill set a $26.00 price objective on Civista Bancshares and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine lowered Civista Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Civista Bancshares from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.50.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Civista Bancshares traded up $0.66, hitting $24.83, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,078. Civista Bancshares has a 12 month low of $18.82 and a 12 month high of $25.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.30 million, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $20.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 million. research analysts predict that Civista Bancshares will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIVB. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 6,906 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,217,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 113,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 18,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.