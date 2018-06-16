386 Shares in Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG) Acquired by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 386 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 14.3% in the third quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 26,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,455,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 9.6% in the third quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 841 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 50.7% in the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 2,967 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Edge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 17.6% in the third quarter. Edge Advisors LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 2.3% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,480,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. Vetr lowered shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,177.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,225.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from $1,110.00 to $1,040.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet Inc Class C currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,128.30.

In other Alphabet Inc Class C news, Director L John Doerr sold 11,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,081.12, for a total value of $12,500,990.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,767,703.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,092.73, for a total value of $4,370,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,234.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,091 shares of company stock valued at $64,068,776 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,152.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.85. Alphabet Inc Class C has a 12 month low of $894.79 and a 12 month high of $1,186.89. The stock has a market cap of $800.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $9.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.28 by $0.65. Alphabet Inc Class C had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $31.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

About Alphabet Inc Class C

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

