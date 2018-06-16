Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, June 1st.

CCO has been the topic of several other reports. Cleveland Research cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clear Channel Outdoor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.33.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Shares of CCO remained flat at $$4.70 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 137,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,849. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.00 and a beta of 1.58. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.65.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $598.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.97 million. Clear Channel Outdoor had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 27.89%. equities research analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.5% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 18,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 18,514 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 558,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 19,094 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 50.0% during the first quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 21,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.