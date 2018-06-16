110,430 Shares in EnLink Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENLK) Purchased by Clinton Group Inc.

Clinton Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENLK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 110,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENLK. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $28,365,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream Partners by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,616,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,214,000 after purchasing an additional 749,200 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,284,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $158,067,000 after buying an additional 468,760 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,674,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,735,000 after buying an additional 399,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 9,276,044 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $142,573,000 after buying an additional 285,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price target on EnLink Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Barclays cut their target price on EnLink Midstream Partners from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded EnLink Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. B. Riley set a $17.00 price target on EnLink Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $13.00 price objective on EnLink Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

In other news, CAO Susan J. Mcaden sold 14,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $243,193.41. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,388.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EnLink Midstream Partners traded down $0.44, hitting $16.17, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 1,307,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,472. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 539.00 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. EnLink Midstream Partners LP has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $18.58.

EnLink Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. EnLink Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 3.09%. EnLink Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream Partners LP will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnLink Midstream Partners, LP, through its subsidiary, EnLink Midstream Operating, LP, provides midstream energy services. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate segments. The company provides gathering, transmission, processing, fractionation, storage, condensate stabilization, brine, and marketing services to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), crude oil, and condensate.

