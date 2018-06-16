Clipper Realty (CLPR) Receives $14.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.63.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Clipper Realty from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Clipper Realty in a research note on Monday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America grew its stake in Clipper Realty by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 21,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clipper Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Clipper Realty by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 726,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 11,667 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Clipper Realty by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 68,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 11,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Clipper Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. 56.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLPR stock opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $156.57 million, a PE ratio of 22.87 and a beta of -0.16. Clipper Realty has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $27.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.41 million. Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. research analysts forecast that Clipper Realty will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 21st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn. For more information on Clipper Realty Inc, please visit www.clipperrealty.com.

