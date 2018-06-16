ValuEngine Lowers CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) to Sell

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 6th.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Hilliard Lyons raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS stock opened at $44.08 on Wednesday. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $50.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.08.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $46,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,324.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Glenn P. Barba sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $468,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,742.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,611 shares of company stock worth $817,617 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 26,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 302,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,291,000 after purchasing an additional 164,366 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,639,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,565,000 after acquiring an additional 744,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel-fired plants, as well as renewable energy and nuclear sources.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.