CNOOC (CEO) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports.

NYSE CEO traded down $4.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.97. 124,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,282. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.14. CNOOC has a 12-month low of $108.05 and a 12-month high of $185.72.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $3.8221 per share. This represents a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 6th. This is a boost from CNOOC’s previous semiannual dividend of $2.56. CNOOC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.55%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CEO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group upgraded CNOOC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.21.

CNOOC Company Profile

CNOOC Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the exploration, production and trading of oil and gas. Its businesses include conventional oil and gas businesses, shale oil and gas businesses, oil sands businesses and other unconventional oil and gas businesses. The Company mainly operates businesses through three segments.

