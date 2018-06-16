CNX Midstream Partners (CNXM) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, “CNX Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership which owns, operates and develops natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets primarily in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. CNX Midstream Partners LP, formerly known as CONE Midstream Partners LP, is based in Canonsburg, PA. “

CNXM has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of CNX Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of CNX Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CNX Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $24.00 target price on shares of CNX Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CNX Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

NYSE CNXM traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.94. 1,387,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,923. CNX Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $21.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.41 million. CNX Midstream Partners had a net margin of 46.60% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that CNX Midstream Partners will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2017, the company operates 18 compression and dehydration facilities. It also operates condensate handling facilities with handling capacities of 2,500 Bbl/d each in Majorsville, Pennsylvania, as well as Moundsville, West Virginia that provide condensate gathering, collection, separation, and stabilization services.

