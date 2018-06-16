AlphaValue Downgrades Cobham (LON:COB) to Add

AlphaValue lowered shares of Cobham (LON:COB) to an add rating in a research note released on Thursday, May 31st.

COB has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets restated a reduce rating and issued a GBX 112 ($1.49) price objective on shares of Cobham in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.80) price objective on shares of Cobham in a report on Monday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Cobham from GBX 130 ($1.73) to GBX 134 ($1.78) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.73) price objective on shares of Cobham in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Cobham from GBX 130 ($1.73) to GBX 133 ($1.77) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cobham has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 126.29 ($1.68).

Shares of Cobham traded down GBX 2.15 ($0.03), hitting GBX 124.35 ($1.66), during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 12,805,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,760,000. Cobham has a fifty-two week low of GBX 107.67 ($1.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 150.30 ($2.00).

In other news, insider David Mellors sold 122,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.68), for a total transaction of £154,745.64 ($206,025.35). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 250 shares of company stock valued at $30,069.

About Cobham

Cobham plc provides a range of technologies and services to commercial, defense, aerospace, space, and security markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Australia, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Communications and Connectivity, Mission Systems, Advanced Electronic Solutions, and Aviation Services.

