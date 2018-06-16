Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (CCE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Monday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners traded up $0.69, hitting $40.19, during midday trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,899,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 12-month low of $36.17 and a 12-month high of $44.75. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Coca-Cola European Partners had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Coca-Cola European Partners will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.3195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Coca-Cola European Partners’s payout ratio is currently 53.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter worth $964,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 982,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,166,000 after acquiring an additional 148,007 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $21,074,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,764,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,170,000 after acquiring an additional 240,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,239,000 after acquiring an additional 143,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers water, juice, isotonic, sparkling flavor and energy drink, and other products. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Monster brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Vio, Royal Bliss, Honest, and GLACÉAU Smartwater brands.

