Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Lifted to “Buy” at Societe Generale

Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, June 7th. The brokerage presently has a GBX 2,940 ($39.14) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 2,758 ($36.72). Societe Generale’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.82% from the stock’s current price.

CCH has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Coca Cola HBC from GBX 2,400 ($31.95) to GBX 2,500 ($33.28) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($37.94) price target on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Coca Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($38.61) to GBX 2,800 ($37.28) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Coca Cola HBC from GBX 2,820 ($37.54) to GBX 2,700 ($35.95) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,687.78 ($35.78).

Shares of Coca Cola HBC opened at GBX 2,653 ($35.32) on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. Coca Cola HBC has a twelve month low of GBX 1,969 ($26.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,682 ($35.71).

In related news, insider JAN GUSTAVSSON sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,521 ($33.56), for a total transaction of £2,268,900 ($3,020,769.54). Also, insider Michalis Imellos acquired 43 shares of Coca Cola HBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,586 ($34.43) per share, for a total transaction of £1,111.98 ($1,480.47).

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, coffee, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Light, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

