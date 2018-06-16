Cognex Co. (CGNX) Short Interest Update

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,317,405 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the May 15th total of 9,992,092 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,428,495 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cognex opened at $45.68 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.57. Cognex has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $72.99.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $169.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.93 million. Cognex had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Cognex will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CGNX. ValuEngine raised Cognex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cognex from $62.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.21.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. The company offers machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

