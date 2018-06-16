Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Position in Cohen & Steers Limited Drtn Prfd&Incm Fd (NYSE:LDP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Drtn Prfd&Incm Fd (NYSE:LDP) by 73.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,232 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.07% of Cohen & Steers Limited Drtn Prfd&Incm Fd worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Drtn Prfd&Incm Fd in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Drtn Prfd&Incm Fd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Drtn Prfd&Incm Fd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Drtn Prfd&Incm Fd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Drtn Prfd&Incm Fd by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 11,864 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Limited Drtn Prfd&Incm Fd traded up $0.08, reaching $25.37, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 31,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,118. Cohen & Steers Limited Drtn Prfd&Incm Fd has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $27.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 16th were given a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%.

Cohen & Steers Limited Drtn Prfd&Incm Fd Company Profile

There is no company description available for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc

