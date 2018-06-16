Cohu, Inc. (COHU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cohu from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

NASDAQ:COHU traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.97. The stock had a trading volume of 305,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,268. Cohu has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $735.22 million, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Cohu had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Cohu will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.91%.

In other news, VP Fellenberg Ian Von sold 22,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $539,685.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 87,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,693.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Bendush sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 44.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 5.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 38,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, and thermal sub-systems for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors worldwide.

