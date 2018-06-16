Coimatic 2.0 Price Reaches $0.0003 (CTIC2)

Coimatic 2.0 (CURRENCY:CTIC2) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Coimatic 2.0 has a market cap of $4,424.00 and $172.00 worth of Coimatic 2.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Coimatic 2.0 has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Coimatic 2.0 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003569 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00018402 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015350 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00585370 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00241686 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00044918 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00094270 BTC.

About Coimatic 2.0

Coimatic 2.0’s total supply is 30,132,750 coins and its circulating supply is 13,532,750 coins. The official website for Coimatic 2.0 is coimatic.org. Coimatic 2.0’s official Twitter account is @coimatic.

Buying and Selling Coimatic 2.0

Coimatic 2.0 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coimatic 2.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coimatic 2.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coimatic 2.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

