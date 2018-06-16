Coin2.1 (CRYPTO:C2) Trading 24.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Coin2.1 (CURRENCY:C2) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 24th. Coin2.1 has a total market capitalization of $116,412.00 and $0.00 worth of Coin2.1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin2.1 coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last week, Coin2.1 has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00040972 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00381120 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000856 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000478 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003479 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00066839 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001606 BTC.

About Coin2.1

Coin2.1 (C2) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 6th, 2014. Coin2.1’s total supply is 133,273,764 coins and its circulating supply is 78,245,975 coins. The official website for Coin2.1 is www.coin2.us. Coin2.1’s official Twitter account is @Coin2Crypto.

Buying and Selling Coin2.1

Coin2.1 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin2.1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin2.1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin2.1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

