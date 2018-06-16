Insider Selling: The Providence Service Co. (PRSC) Director Sells 158,565 Shares of Stock

The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 158,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $11,692,583.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 11th, Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 35,034 shares of The Providence Service stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total value of $2,654,876.52.

On Friday, June 1st, Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 60,209 shares of The Providence Service stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $4,368,162.95.

On Wednesday, May 30th, Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 84,465 shares of The Providence Service stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.92, for a total value of $6,243,652.80.

On Tuesday, May 22nd, Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 29,100 shares of The Providence Service stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $2,176,098.00.

On Thursday, May 24th, Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 55,523 shares of The Providence Service stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $4,141,460.57.

The Providence Service opened at $77.07 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The Providence Service Co. has a 12-month low of $46.45 and a 12-month high of $79.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 0.65.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.18. The Providence Service had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $406.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRSC. BidaskClub upgraded The Providence Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded The Providence Service from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRSC. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of The Providence Service by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 16,166 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Providence Service by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 297,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,682,000 after purchasing an additional 60,471 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of The Providence Service in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Providence Service by 437.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of The Providence Service by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

About The Providence Service

The Providence Service Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare and workforce development services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Workforce Development Services (WD Services). The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

