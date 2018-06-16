Insider Buying: Colonial Coal International Corp (CVE:CAD) Insider Purchases 28,500 Shares of Stock

Colonial Coal International Corp (CVE:CAD) insider Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. purchased 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$10,260.00.

Shares of Colonial Coal International remained flat at $C$0.35 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,416. Colonial Coal International Corp has a 12-month low of C$0.08 and a 12-month high of C$0.42.

About Colonial Coal International

Colonial Coal International Corp. is an exploration-stage company. The Company’s principal activities include acquisition, exploration and development of coal properties located in Canada. Its portfolio projects include Flatbed Coal Project, Tuya River Project and Huguenot Coal Project. Its Flatbed Coal Project is a metallurgical coal project consisting of approximately eight coal licenses covering a total area of approximately 9,610 hectares.

