Colonial Trust Advisors Sells 2,675 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delphi Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 373.1% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup set a $78.00 price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $72.00 target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. DZ Bank lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.84.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.80. 14,496,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,277,027. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $49.96 and a 12 month high of $70.05. The company has a market capitalization of $87.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.16%.

In other news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 4,770 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.40 per share, for a total transaction of $249,948.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in the various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.