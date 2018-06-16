Colony Northstar Credit Real Estate (CLNC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Colony Northstar Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, May 28th. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Colony NorthStar Credit Real Estate Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio consisting primarily of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties primarily in the United States. Colony NorthStar Credit Real Estate Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on Colony Northstar Credit Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Colony Northstar Credit Real Estate opened at $19.32 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.45. Colony Northstar Credit Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

Colony Northstar Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $30.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.90 million. equities analysts expect that Colony Northstar Credit Real Estate will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Colony Northstar Credit Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Colony Northstar Credit Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Colony Northstar Credit Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colony Northstar Credit Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colony Northstar Credit Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. 9.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colony Northstar Credit Real Estate

Colony NorthStar Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

