Colony Northstar Credit Real Estate Inc Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (CLNC)

Colony Northstar Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Tuesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th.

CLNC stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. Colony Northstar Credit Real Estate has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Colony Northstar Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $30.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.90 million. equities analysts predict that Colony Northstar Credit Real Estate will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Colony Northstar Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Colony Northstar Credit Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Colony NorthStar Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

