Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) and COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (CLPBY) Critical Survey

COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS: CLPBY) and Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

COLOPLAST A/S/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Smith & Nephew pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. COLOPLAST A/S/ADR pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Smith & Nephew pays out 35.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Smith & Nephew is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares COLOPLAST A/S/ADR and Smith & Nephew’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COLOPLAST A/S/ADR 23.78% 75.48% 32.25% Smith & Nephew N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of Smith & Nephew shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Smith & Nephew shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

COLOPLAST A/S/ADR has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smith & Nephew has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares COLOPLAST A/S/ADR and Smith & Nephew’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COLOPLAST A/S/ADR $2.31 billion 8.46 $564.23 million $0.27 36.52 Smith & Nephew $4.77 billion 3.39 $767.00 million $1.90 19.41

Smith & Nephew has higher revenue and earnings than COLOPLAST A/S/ADR. Smith & Nephew is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than COLOPLAST A/S/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for COLOPLAST A/S/ADR and Smith & Nephew, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COLOPLAST A/S/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Smith & Nephew 1 1 4 0 2.50

Smith & Nephew has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.02%. Given Smith & Nephew’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Smith & Nephew is more favorable than COLOPLAST A/S/ADR.

Summary

Smith & Nephew beats COLOPLAST A/S/ADR on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About COLOPLAST A/S/ADR

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Chronic Care, Urology Care, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products for intestinal dysfunction resulting from disease, accident, and congenital disorder. The company's ostomy care products include colostomy, ileostomy, and urostomy bags under the SenSura brand; and SenSura Mio, a colostomy product with elastic adhesive that fits individual body shapes, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand. It also offers urology care products for people suffering from diseases and symptoms of the urinary system, pelvic floor prolapse, and the male reproductive system, such as urinary incontinence, kidney stones, enlarged prostate, and impotence. The company's disposable surgical devices include prostate catheters and stents used for urological and gynecological applications before, during, and after surgery under the Porgès brand; vaginal slings to restore continence; synthetic mesh products to treat weak pelvic floor; and penile implants for men. In addition, it provides continence care products, such as SpeediCath catheters that offer catherisation for both genders; Peristeen, an anal irrigation system for controlled emptying of the bowels; and Conveen Active urine bags. Further, the company offers wound care products, such as foam dressings under the Biatain brand and hydrocolloid dressing under the Comfeel brand, as well as skin care products, such as disinfectant liquids or creams used to protect and treat the skin and to clean wounds. Additionally, it offers Interdry, a textile placed in a skin fold to absorb moisture for treatment and prevention of skin fold problems, such as fungal infections, damaged skin, or odour nuisance. The company supplies its products to hospitals, institutions, wholesalers, and pharmacies; and directly to users. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Humlebæk, Denmark.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc designs, develops, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder. It also provides arthroscopic enabling technologies for healthcare providers comprising fluid management equipment for surgical access, high definition cameras, digital image capture, scopes, light sources, and monitors to assist with visualization inside the joints, radio frequency, electromechanical and mechanical tissue resection devices, and hand instruments for removing damaged tissue. In addition, the company offers trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; robotics-assisted surgery, various products, and technologies to assist in surgical treatment of the ear, nose, and throat; knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; and hip implant products for the reconstruction of hip joints. Further, it provides advanced wound care products for the treatment and prevention of acute and chronic wounds, which comprise leg, diabetic and pressure ulcers, burns, and post-operative wounds; advanced wound bioactives, including biologics and other bioactive technologies for debridement and dermal repair/regeneration; and advanced wound devices, such as traditional and single-use negative pressure wound therapy and hydrosurgery systems. The company primarily serves the providers of medical and surgical treatments and services. Smith & Nephew plc was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

