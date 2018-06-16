Earthstone Energy Inc (ESTE) Holdings Boosted by Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC

Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) by 62.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Earthstone Energy comprises 1.5% of Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Earthstone Energy worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 11,141 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. 18.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy opened at $7.94 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $521.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07. Earthstone Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.16.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $40.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.36 million. research analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Imperial Capital set a $14.00 price objective on Earthstone Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 price objective on Earthstone Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.89.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas development and production company, operates in the up-stream segment of the oil and natural gas industry in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 91 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 12 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 79,976 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves, 19,961 MBOE of proved developed reserves, and 60,015 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

