Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $36.90 Million Position in Columbia Sportswear (COLM)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 482,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,417 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.69% of Columbia Sportswear worth $36,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4,968.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 224,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,173,000 after buying an additional 220,255 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at about $7,813,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 116,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after buying an additional 58,538 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth about $3,954,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth about $3,559,000. Institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

In other news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 19,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $1,702,391.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,949,741.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas B. Cusick sold 8,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $688,297.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,606 shares in the company, valued at $4,339,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,294 shares of company stock worth $3,460,214. Corporate insiders own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.67. The stock had a trading volume of 390,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,104. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.89. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $54.54 and a one year high of $93.21.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $607.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.16 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 13.58%. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 16th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

