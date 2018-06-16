Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.95.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Comcast stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.88. 52,954,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,847,324. Comcast has a 12-month low of $30.43 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $22.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

In other Comcast news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,694 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $52,598.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 2,471 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $87,967.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,372.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,962. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Private Vista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 35.0% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,750,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 9.4% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 1,529,957 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $52,277,000 after purchasing an additional 131,174 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

