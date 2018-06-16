Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Stake Lessened by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,223 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,257 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 0.7% of We Are One Seven LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 13,030 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 6,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 6,707 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $33.88 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $30.43 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $157.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Comcast had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $22.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Comcast to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

In related news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,694 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $52,598.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 2,471 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $87,967.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,372.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,900 shares of company stock worth $1,049,962 over the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

