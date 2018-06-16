Comerica Bank Purchases 17,934 Shares of Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,934 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Descartes Systems Group worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DSGX. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 193,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Descartes Systems Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 450,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,085,000 after buying an additional 11,701 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Descartes Systems Group by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 142,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 16,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.40. 100,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,814. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.71 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 52 week low of $23.40 and a 52 week high of $31.55.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $67.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.70 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DSGX shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Descartes Systems Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub raised Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Descartes Systems Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

